Maha Dy CM announces Diwali bonus for three municipal corporation employees

Mumbai, Oct 16 Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a Diwali bonus for three municipal corporation employees in Maharashtra.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport employees will get a Rs 31,000 bonus each. The employees of Thane Municipal Corporation will get a bonus of Rs 24,500.

Further, Shinde said that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation employees will get a bonus of Rs 34,500.

He has directed the concerned Municipal Commissioners to immediately give this bonus to the employees.

Meanwhile, Minister for Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar announced that regular, contractual and outsourced officers and employees working with the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation will receive ex-gratia and incentive financial assistance on the occasion of Diwali.

He issued directions to the Corporation’s Managing Director, Swati Mhase Patil, regarding this decision. She has asked the administration to take immediate steps to implement it.

Accordingly, the officials and employees will receive Rs 16,800 as ex-gratia and Rs 30,000 as Diwali allowance, while contractual and outsourced employees will receive Rs 15,000 each.

Additionally, employees working at ND Studios under the Corporation will receive Rs 5,000 each as a Diwali gift.

Regular, contractual, and outsourced employees play a vital role in the business growth and overall functioning of the Corporation.

Hence, in recognition of their contribution, the government has decided to sanction ex-gratia and incentive assistance as a Diwali gesture, said the release issued by Minister Shelar.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor