Maha govt to build high-speed freight corridor between Vadhavan Port and Samruddhi Marg

Nagpur, Dec 10 Maharashtra Minister Dadaji Bhuse informed the Assembly on Wednesday that the state cabinet has approved the construction of a 104.9-km high-speed freight corridor to directly connect the upcoming Vadhavan Port with the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg).

The cabinet has also given its approval for the design and land acquisition for the high-speed freight corridor.

The Minister, in a reply to a question of Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Mahesh Sawant and others, said the loan will be raised from HUDCO for the land acquisition.

He added that the planning will be made for project expenses after examining the viability, following the receipt of the detailed project report.

Minister Bhuse said the 104.9 km high-speed freight corridor will connect Vadhavan Port in Palghar district to the Samruddhi Expressway at Bharvir in Nashik district.

Vadhavan, being developed as a major transhipment hub under the Centre’s Sagarmala initiative, is expected to emerge as one of the country’s leading ports. The project will be executed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and is slated for completion within three years.

The Minister further stated that the expressway will pass through Dahanu, Vikramgad, Jawhar, and Mokhada talukas of Palghar district, and Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri talukas of Nashik district.

The corridor will significantly reduce the travel distance between the port and the expressway from about 183 km to 105 km. This will cut the travel time for freight from the current 4-5 hours to just 1-1.5 hours.

“It is a crucial strategic link to support the expected high volume of international cargo from the Vadhavan Port, a major transhipment hub being developed under the Centre's Sagarmala initiative,” said the Minister.

He noted that the high-speed link will enable faster and more cost-efficient movement of goods, benefiting industrial and agricultural sectors in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra by providing a direct gateway to the Western coast.

