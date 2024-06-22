Maha govt to soon set up committee to address OBC community's issues: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, June 22 Amid ongoing protests, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday made it clear that the OBC reservation will not be affected, and the government will not allow injustice to the OBC community.

He said that the state government is positive regarding the demands of the OBC community.

CM Shinde also said that the state government will soon set up a cabinet sub-committee for the coordination on the OBC community quota and discuss issues on the lines of a sub-committee established for the Maratha community reservation and related issues.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's assurance came at a meeting with the delegation of OBC leaders comprising NCP ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, BJP ministers Girish Mahajan and Atul Save, former minister Pankaja Munde, BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar and former legislator Prakash Shendge.

The meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Maharashtra Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, took place at a time when OBC leaders Ganesh Hake and Nagnath Waghmare have started an indefinite fast, while a few OBC leaders have launched similar sit-in dharna at Pune, stating the OBC quota should not be disturbed while providing Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community.

Shinde also assured that Kunbi certificates will be linked to Aadhaar cards to avoid any forgery.

The government will take action against those who take and give false certificates.

Bhujbal after the meeting, told the reporters that the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in favour of the caste census.

He said that OBC leaders urged the state government not to take any decision in haste with regard to inclusion of the "sage soyare" term in the Maratha reservation notification.

The term "sage soyare" in Marathi means through birth relations and relations by marriage.

Bhujbal further added that the debate should take place during the upcoming monsoon session.

