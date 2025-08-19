Maha govt waives Stamp Duty worth Rs 38.99 lakh for Tata Cancer Hospital in Raigad

Mumbai, Aug 19 The Maharashtra government on Tuesday waived Stamp Duty of Rs 38.99 lakh for the Tata Memorial Centre’s proposed cancer hospital in Raigad.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave approval for the proposal moved by the Revenue Department held by Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

This initiative aims to combat the rising cancer burden and ensure affordable healthcare for rural and urban communities.

The decision, made under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, will be formalised in the Gazette following consultation with the Law and Judiciary Department.

“The state has allotted 10 hectares of land in Tambati, Khalapur taluka, for a 100-bed integrated Ayurvedic cancer hospital and research centre on a nominal lease of Re 1 per year for 30 years.

"The facility will reserve 12 per cent of its beds for underprivileged families, government employees, and the general public at subsidised rates under health schemes. Affordable accommodation for one attendant per patient will also be provided,” said the release issued by Bawankule’s office.

Minister Bawankule emphasised that this step will bolster Tata Memorial Centre’s efforts to expand cancer care, benefiting the public with quality healthcare services, and the Revenue Department remains dedicated to enabling transformative projects that benefit the citizens of Maharashtra.

“The Integrated Ayurvedic Cancer Hospital is poised to become a beacon of hope, combining cutting-edge medical science with India’s rich Ayurvedic heritage.The initiative underscores the Maharashtra government’s commitment to promoting innovative and accessible healthcare solutions,” said Bawankule.

The state Cabinet also approved the allotment of two-and-a-half hectares of land at Kasba Karveer in Kolhapur to the Savitribai Phule Mahila Sahakari Udyog Vasahat Limited, an organisation based in Kolhapur, for the establishment of a women's cooperative industrial estate.

“The President of Savitribai Phule Mahila Sahakari Industrial Estate Limited in Kolhapur had demanded land for establishing a women's cooperative industrial estate. It will create opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Employment opportunities will also be available.

"Keeping this objective in mind, the government land will be given as Occupant Class-2 without public auction by charging the amount as per the ready reckoner. For this, some terms and conditions have been laid down as per the policy already decided,” said the government release.

Further, the Cabinet approved the regularisation of encroachment on government land in Vengurla-Sindhudurg district. The decision will provide relief to families who have been living in Camp Gawliwada in Vengurla for four to five generations.

“Camp Gawliwada, S.N. 491, H.No. 1A/1, excluding the encroachment of a religious place, has encroached on a total area of 2.93.20 hectares, including construction and open areas of 42 local residents. This encroachment dates back to before 1905. It is also seen in the village records and crop survey.

"Therefore, considering the houses, cowsheds and open areas here, it was approved to regularise the encroachments on land up to 1,500 square feet free of cost. But for encroached land exceeding 1,500 square feet, as per the provisions of the Revenue Department's government decision dated April 4, 2002, the encroachments will be regularised by charging two-and-a-half times the market price on 01.03.1989 and interest at the rate fixed by the government from time to time,” said the release.

Moreover, the Cabinet cleared the regularisation of temporary service of 17 employees working on 29-day basis in various posts in Group-C category in the technical cadre of government medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

“In various institutions under the Directorate, vacancies in the technical cadre due to retirement, death and other reasons were filled by the Employment Office or local level candidates with relevant educational qualifications on a temporary basis for 29 days. The services of these 17 employees were approved for regularisation subject to terms and conditions,” said the release.

