Maha Kumbh: Carpets from Kushinagar, glass toys from Firozabad major attractions at ODOP Exhibition

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 19 The Maha Kumbh 2025 is proving to be a golden opportunity for artisans from across the country. This grand event, held at the confluence in Prayagraj, features an impressive exhibition of 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) spread over 6000 square meters.

Items such as carpets, zari-zardosi, glass toys from Firozabad, wooden toys from Varanasi, and other handicraft products are becoming major attractions for devotees.

Sharad Tandon, Joint Commissioner of Industries for the Prayagraj Division, stated that in 2019, the Kumbh Mela generated a business worth Rs 4.30 crore, and this time the business is expected to reach up to Rs 35 crore. This will create new avenues for business and job creation.

Flipkart has also set up a stall at the Mahakumbh, providing entrepreneurs with the opportunity to sell their products on their platform for free. The Flipkart stall is witnessing a huge crowd of buyers and visitors.

Display of crafts and GI products from Firozabad, Kushinagar and Kashi

Artisans from Kashi (Varanasi) have presented products at the exhibition, including wooden toys, Banarasi brocade, metal repousse, and metal casting. Geographical Indication expert, Dr Rajnikant mentioned that 75 GI products from Uttar Pradesh are being showcased under the ODOP scheme, of which 34 products are from the Kashi region itself. These include red chillies from Varanasi, Banarasi sarees, Surkha guava, Amla from Pratapgarh, brass utensils from Mirzapur, and terracotta items from Gorakhpur. Carpets from Kushinagar, glass toys and utensils from Firozabad are also key attractions at the exhibition. Efforts are being made to bring unique creations such as Banarasi Thandai, Lal Peda, Banarasi Tabla, and wall paintings to global attention.

Promotion of employment and innovation at the Mahakumbh

This ODOP initiative is an unprecedented effort to promote the handicrafts and cottage industries. Mahakumbh 2025 is not only strengthening spiritual and cultural identity but has also become a vast platform for entrepreneurs. People from all over the world are visiting, admiring, and purchasing the products of the artisans.

