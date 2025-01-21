Maha Kumbh: Devotees impressed with Yogi govt’s ‘excellent’ arrangement

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 21 Since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 13, millions of devotees have bathed in the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Devotees from across the country and abroad are visiting the city to purify themselves by taking a dip in the Sangam and seeking blessings from saints. They are also participating in devotional programmes like kirtans and bhajans, devoting themselves to the spiritual atmosphere.

IANS spoke to some devotees who arrived from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Kanpur.

Bharat Soni, a devotee from Gujarat, shared his experience at the Maha Kumbh, "I arrived here on January 12. The Maha Kumbh began on January 13. I have never seen such a grand Kumbh before. After taking a dip here, I feel so happy. The Yogi government has particularly taken care of cleanliness. The sanitation workers begin their duties as early as 4 a.m. Moreover, the public has been motivated to contribute towards maintaining cleanliness in the Kumbh. Dustbins have been placed at various spots, and people are diligently disposing of waste in them."

Mahendra from Rajasthan expressed, "It feels wonderful to be here. After taking a bath, I applied sandalwood paste to my forehead, and it has made me feel very peaceful. The Yogi government has organised this grand Maha Kumbh quite well. There is no mismanagement of anything at all."

Priyanshu from Kanpur said, "The Yogi government has made excellent arrangements. I am looking forward to exploring the Maha Kumbh Mela until February 26."

Priti Raj Goswami, a devotee from Gujarat, mentioned, "It feels amazing to take a bath here. We are really impressed with the arrangements made by the Yogi government. It's heartwarming to see so many Sanatani people in the fair."

