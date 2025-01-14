Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Amrit Snan: Naga Sadhus Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj On Makar Sankranti (Watch Videos)

Naga Sadhus took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday, January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Crores of devotees also gathered to take the first 'Amrit Snan' for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Sadhus from 13 akhadas took holy dips in the Sangam first on Sankranti day according to the rituals. Naga Sadhus were given the first opportunity to take a bath.

The Naga Sadhus of Panchayat Nirvani Akhara performed the Amrit Snan in royal form, adorned with spears, tridents and swords. Riding horses and chariots, sadhus and saints led a grad procession, spreading devotion. Bhajan troupes and chanting "Har har Mahadev."

Naga Sadhus Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Naga Sadhus take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, on the occasion of first 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti.#MahaKumbh2025#MakarSankranti



(Note: Viewer discretion is advised.)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/hxJZrAfma0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2025

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Mahamandleshwar Maa Nirbhayand Puri, Sri Niranjani Akhara says, "...After 12 years, the Kumbh has arrived here, and everyone is benefiting from it. People have come with their own feelings, and the most important thing is the purity of their devotion..." pic.twitter.com/03uaOZzuFb — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2025

Mahamandleshwar Maa Nirbhayand Puri, Sri Niranjani Akhara said, "...After 12 years, the Kumbh has arrived here, and everyone is benefiting from it. People have come with their own feelings, and the most important thing is the purity of their devotion..."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on First Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti (Watch Videos).

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Govindananda Puri said, "Look, it's a great pleasure. There is no issue with the arrangements, and the administration's coordination is excellent..."

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Naga sadhus at the #MahaKumbh2025 chanting "Har Har Mahadev" near the Triveni Sangam pic.twitter.com/9G3lJVbQlH — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2025

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, "My best wishes for the Mahakumbh, to the citizens of the country, to all the devotees, from my side..."