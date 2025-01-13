Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: East Coast Railway Announces Seven Special Trains from Odisha

In preparation for the Maha Kumbh 2025, Indian Railways has rolled out an extensive plan to facilitate the movement of millions of devotees to Prayagraj. According to Ashok Kumar, CPRO of East Coast Railway, over 13,000 trains will operate during the event, including 10,000 regular mail and express trains, along with 3,000 additional special services specifically planned for January and February.

Among these, seven special trains have been announced to ensure seamless connectivity for devotees from Odisha.

"The Indian Railways will operate over 13,000 trains during the Maha Kumbh, with 10,000 being regular mail and express trains. Over 3,000 additional train services have been planned for January and February. Seven special trains are being launched, including the Tundla Kumbh special train and another from Puri to Tundla Kumbh Special. These trains have been planned to cover maximum districts of Odisha, and sufficient arrangements have been made for the convenience of the passengers," Kumar stated.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Railways has invested Rs 5,000 crores over the last three years to enhance infrastructure for the festival. This investment includes the construction of new platforms, doubling railway lines, and improving facilities to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.

"In the past three years, we have been preparing for the Maha Kumbh, investing Rs 5,000 crores in creating new infrastructure and improving existing facilities. This includes doubling the railway lines, constructing new platforms, and high-quality holding areas. A new bridge over the Ganga has also been built," Vaishnaw told reporters.

He also explained that a "war room" has been set up at the Prayagraj Junction station and a similar one at the Railway Board. This "war room" will operate 24/7 to monitor all railway movements. Vaishnaw emphasized the coordination between the railway police and state police during the event.

"The arrangements are scientific. We have created color codes for the holding areas, so passengers can follow the code for the direction they should move in. We have also published booklets in 22 languages, and announcements will be made in 12 Indian languages to ensure that passengers from across the country can understand them," he added.