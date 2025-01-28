Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 10 Crore Devotees To Take a Dip in Prayagraj on January 29th

As millions of devotees gather in Prayagraj for the grand bath on Mauni Amavasya during the Kumbh Mela, a significant number of pilgrims are traveling to Ayodhya to seek darshan of Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi. The situation has led to an overwhelming influx of visitors in the holy city, posing challenges in providing a smooth darshan experience due to space limitations and overcrowding. It is estimated that around 10 crore devotees are expected to take part in the ritual at Prayagraj on 29 January, and many of them are continuing their journey towards Ayodhya. The last three days have seen an unprecedented increase in the number of devotees arriving in the city, primarily by train and road, putting a strain on local infrastructure and facilities.

Despite the best efforts of the authorities, the sheer number of visitors has made it difficult to manage the crowds effectively, and devotees are facing long walks and delays in accessing the temple premises. As a result, there is growing concern about the safety and comfort of the pilgrims.In response to the situation, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, has issued a public request urging devotees from nearby regions to delay their visit to Ayodhya for darshan until after Vasant Panchami, which falls in mid-February. Rai emphasized that this would allow devotees coming from farther regions to have a more convenient and peaceful darshan experience.

"By visiting Ayodhya after 15-20 days, devotees from nearby areas can contribute to reducing the pressure on the facilities and infrastructure, ensuring that pilgrims from distant locations can have a more comfortable and safe experience," said Rai in his statement. The General Secretary further highlighted that the weather would also improve after Vasant Panchami, making it a more favorable time for all devotees to visit the city. Authorities are hopeful that the recommended changes in scheduling will help ensure the smooth flow of pilgrims while maintaining the sanctity of the spiritual environment.

With the festival season in full swing, Ayodhya is experiencing an extraordinary level of devotion and enthusiasm from people across the country. While the surge in visitors is a testament to the growing faith in the city’s sacred traditions, careful planning and cooperation are needed to ensure that every devotee is able to partake in the divine experience without any difficulties. Authorities have also assured that they are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take all necessary steps to manage the crowds and ensure the safety of all pilgrims.