Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Why PM Modi Skipped Shahi Snan and Chose Kumbh Snan on February 5

The Mahakumbh 2025, celebrated after 144 years, is considered an auspicious occasion for attaining moksha and absolving sins through a holy dip. Millions of devotees are expected to participate in this grand event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the nation, will also attend and take a holy dip. February 5 has been chosen for this significant ritual instead of the date of the royal bath, adding to the event's spiritual importance.

PM Modi will visit Prayagraj on February 5 to take part in the Kumbh Snan at Mahakumbh 2025. While elections are also scheduled in Delhi on the same day, preparations for his reception are nearly complete. Although Modi could have chosen to take the royal dip on Mauni Amavasya or Basant Panchami, he has selected February 5 for this significant occasion. There are special reasons behind this decision, which we will explore.

February 5, the Ashtami tithi of Gupta Navratri in the month of Magh, is considered highly auspicious from a religious perspective. This day is ideal for penance, meditation, and spiritual practices. It also marks Bhishmashtami, which commemorates the day when Bhishmacharya, mortally wounded in the Mahabharata war, waited for Uttarayan and performed pranayatana, ultimately attaining moksha. This sacred day holds great significance, which may explain why Prime Minister Modi has chosen February 5 for his Kumbh Snan.

According to scriptures, bathing in the holy rivers on the Ashtami Tithi of the Magh month, along with meditating on one's ancestors and offering water, sesame seeds, akshat, fruits, and flowers in their name, brings salvation to the ancestors and moksha to the devotees. This ritual is considered highly virtuous and fruitful, which is why the Ashtami Tithi of Magh month holds such deep spiritual significance.

