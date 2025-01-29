Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Breaks Out at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, Casualties Feared; PM Modi Speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A stampede broke out at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya', which is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims. Casualties are feared, though the exact number of injured and fatalities is yet to be confirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela. PM Modi to reviewed of the situation and developments and called for immediate support measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees and pilgrims attending the event.

The situation took place when a large crowd arrived to take the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, which is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh. This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.

As per the reports, around 25 people have been admitted to the hospital. As of now, there has been no confirmation of any fatalities. More details are awaited.

Mahant Raju Das, Saint from Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi, said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the Kumbh Mela, preparations for the holy dip are underway. However, due to some unfortunate incidents, a meeting with the administration is ongoing...The administration has requested that it would be better not to take the dip this time due to the circumstances..."

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri said, "We are saddened by the incident that took place. There were thousands of devotees with us... In the public interest, we decided that the Akharas will not participate in the Snan today... I appeal to the people to come on Vasant Panchmi for a Snan, instead of today... Also, the incident happened because devotees wanted to reach Sangam Ghat, instead, they should take a dip wherever they see the Holy Ganga... It is not the fault of the administration, it is not easy to handle crores of people... We should cooperate with the authorities..."