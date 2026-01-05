Maha municipal polls: Dy CM Ajit Pawar, BJP engage in war of words over corruption slurs

Mumbai, Jan 5 Although they remain ruling partners in Maharashtra, NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the BJP are engaged in a war of words over the politically-sensitive corruption issue.

Ahead of the elections to the 29 municipal corporations slated for January 15, the relationship of the Mahayuti has hit a low, with open friction being the order of the day.

In a surprising shift, Dy CM Ajit Pawar has launched a direct offensive against the BJP’s past governance.

He recently alleged that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which was ruled by the BJP from 2017 to 2022, was "infested with corruption" and pushed into debt.

Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan hit back, advising Pawar to "introspect" before leveling charges. Chavan warned that if the BJP started making counter-allegations, it would create "serious difficulties" for Pawar, hinting at past investigations into the Deputy CM's conduct.

Revenue Minister and BJP incharge for municipal corporation elections Chandrashekhar Bawankule stood firmly behind Ravindra Chavan and also issued a stern warning and "advice" to Ajit Pawar.

Bawankule’s response focussed on three main points including observing restraint, honouring the alliance dharma, and avoiding personal attacks.

Bawankule reminded Ajit Pawar that as members of the Mahayuti alliance, a specific coordination agreement had been made before the January 15 civic polls.

He stated that all partners had agreed that even if they contested local body elections separately, they would not criticize each other.

He explicitly noted that Ajit Pawar had "broken this agreement" by attacking the BJP’s record in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Bawankule publicly advised him to "observe restraint in the future."

Bawankule dismissed Ajit Pawar’s allegations of corruption and debt in the BJP-led municipal corporations and argued that the development of cities like Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad was "derailed" due to historical mismanagement by the NCP.

He added that the Devendra Fadnavis and Modi governments were actually responsible for putting these cities back on track.

He suggested that if Ajit Pawar has legitimate concerns about corruption, he should "approach investigating agencies" rather than making political statements in the media.

Bawankule hinted that the BJP has avoided bringing up Pawar's own controversial past (including the irrigation scam allegations) for the sake of the alliance, but warned that continued attacks could force the BJP to "start speaking," which would create "serious difficulties" for Ajit Pawar.

The Deputy CM had, on Monday, asked the BJP to follow the alliance dharma.

This friction marks the most serious public rift in the Mahayuti since Ajit Pawar joined in 2023.

Bawankule’s comments highlight the BJP's growing frustration with Ajit Pawar’s attempt to play a "double role" — acting as a Deputy CM in the state while acting like an Opposition leader at the municipal level.

