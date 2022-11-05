Maha Police book Anahita Pundole for 'negligent' driving leading to Cyrus Mistry's death

Palghar, Nov 5 In a significant development, the Palghar Police have booked Mumbai medico Anahita Darius Pundole for 'negligence' in connection with the car accident in which industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group was killed on September 4, an official said here on Saturday.

The Palghar police have filed a case against Anahita Pundole

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor