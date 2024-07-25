Maha postpones Class 10 and 12 board supplementary exams amid IMD rain alert

Mumbai, July 25 In the wake of torrential rains in various parts of Maharashtra and also due to the India Meteorological Department's red alert, the supplementary board examinations for Class 10 and 12 have been postponed, it was announced on Thursday.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has shifted the supplementary examination for Class 10 from July 26 to July 31 and for Class 12 from July 31 to August 9.

The decision was taken in the wake of a red alert issued by the met office in a couple of districts.

A School Education department official said that the supplementary board examination for Science and Technology Part 2 paper for Class 10 was slated for July 26 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. However, with the revised schedule, it will be held on July 31.

The supplementary board examination for Class 12th for Commerce and Organisational Management, Food Science and Technology, and Minimum Competency Vocational Courses Part 2 was slated for July 31 and will now take place on August 9.

Amid heavy and torrential rains and floods, several District Collectors had declared the closure of schools and colleges on Thursday, amid the forecasts for further heavy rain.

