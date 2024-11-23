Maharashtra Election Result 2024: BJP Emerges as Single Largest Party, Wins 132 Assembly Seats; MahaYuti Secures 230 Seats

Mumbai, Nov 23 The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 132 seats in Maharashtra while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena came second winning 58 seats and Ajit Pawar-led NCP bagged 41 seats.

The MahaYuti together have won a record 230 of the total 288 seats.

On the other hand, Maha Vikas Aghadi, which was expected to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha, failed to do so as it together could not cross 50 seats. Shiv Sena UBT won 20 seats, 16 by Congress, NCP-SP 10 and Samajwadi Party 2 seats.

BJP had fielded candidates in 148 seats while Shiv Sena fought for 83 seats and NCP for 59 seats.

Ahead of the counting, BJP had predicted that the MahaYuti would win 160 to 175 seats while both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Ajit Pawar had said that the MahaYuti is likely to bag 175 to 180 seats weathering the anti-incumbency. The MahaYuti leaders have expressed surprise over the landslide victory.

“The people of Maharashtra, as well as the people of Vidarbha and Nagpur have blessed us immensely. Also, those who were saying that we will perish in Vidarbha, have been demolished. I thank the people for supporting the MahaYuti in a big way,” said Fadnavis who spoke to the media after seeking blessings from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur late Saturday evening.

BJP broke its previous records of winning 105 seats in the 2019 elections and 122 in the 2014 elections. BJP thereby has become a natural claimant for the Chief Minister’s post and Devendra Fadnavis is the top front-runner.

However, Fadnavis said: “Leaders of three parties will sit together and discuss and decide on the chief ministership. This result is truly incredible, and unprecedented. When God and the people give us something, he gives abundantly. People have voted for us wholeheartedly.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s central leadership is expected to send two observers for the selection of the party's legislature party leader. The BJP is expected to convene a meeting of the newly elected legislators on Sunday. Thereafter, the BJP-led MahaYuti will officially stake a claim for the formation of government with the Governor CP Radhakrishnan. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

