Maha: Woman delivers baby girl at Chalisgaon railway station with RPF’s help

Nagpur, Dec 17 A pregnant woman delivered a healthy baby girl at the Central Railway (CR)’s Chalisgaon station in Jalgaon district, with prompt help from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans, an official said on Tuesday.

The happy incident took place when the woman passenger, whose identity was not provided, was travelling on the Igatpur-Bhusaval MEMU train.

The Deputy Station Manager, Chalisgaon, got a call informing about a woman who had gone into labour pains on the train and asked to make suitable arrangements for her.

A team of RPF jawans, including a woman Sub-Inspector, with assistance from other passengers, carefully de-trained the woman at Chalisgaon station.

Coincidentally, a doctor on the same train also rushed to the woman’s help and she safely delivered a female infant at the Chalisgaon station, as the people around cheered and rejoiced.

Soon, they were rushed to the Chalisgaon Civil Hospital Trauma Care Centre for further medical care and now both mother and her baby are said to be in good health.

The RPF, under ‘Operation Matrushakti’ has been rendering all kinds of assistance to pregnant women in childbirth during such emergencies.

They make provisions for medical facilities en route, at stations, rushing the concerned pregnant woman to the nearest hospital, arranging for other medical needs, informing the relatives, etc.

This year, from January to November (2024), ‘Operation Matrushakti’ helped out women passengers in 15 such emergency medical situations on different rains, including three each in the Mumbai and Pune divisions, one in the Nagpur division, and the highest eight in the Bhusawal division, said a CR official.

Of these 15, eight were tackled successfully on railway premises alone, and the rest outside, serving as a testament to the RPF’s dedication to protecting and assisting pregnant women at such critical times, besides ensuring the safety, and security of all passengers, rail properties and other assets within its jurisdiction.

