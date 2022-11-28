'Mahadev and Allah are same' : Congress candidate from Rajkot constituency courts controversy ahead of Gujarat polls

Congress candidate from Rajkot, Indranil Rajguru stirred up a storm ahead of Gujarat state assembly elections where he claimed that in his opinion, Allah and Mahadev are both same. “Whether I go to Somnath with Hindu pilgrims in bus with Muslim pilgrims to Ajmer in train, it gives me equal happiness,” he said.His rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate claimed such remarks were objectionable to the Hindu community. Indranil Rajguru, the former Congress MLA who is contesting on the party ticket from Rajkot (East) seat, on Saturday told a gathering, mostly comprising a Muslim audience, in the constituency that they should chant "Har Har Mahadev" after him. The crowd members did the same.

"In my view, Mahadev and Allah are the same. Mahadev resides in Ajmer, and Allah resides in Somnath. Allahu Akbar (God is great)," Rajguru said while addressing the gathering.Ajmer is famous for the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, and Somnath is popular for the temple of Lord Mahadev."In my view, Mahadev and Allah are the same. I feel joy in taking my Hindu brothers to Lord Mahadev (Somnath) on a bus. But I feel the same joy when I go to Ajmer with trains full of people...Those who seek to reform us should know we are all human beings. Allahu Akbar. Har Har Madev," said Rajguru, who recently returned to the Congress after a short stint with the Aam Aadmi Party.A video of Rajguru's remarks went viral on social media on Sunday.Later, Rajguru said, "A clip of mine saying 'Allahu Akbar' has surfaced. In the same clip, people should also listen to 5,000 Muslims chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'."He said the opponent BJP made viral a portion of his speech in which he is seen saying 'Allahu Akbar'."I asked them (the public gathering) that if I do not feel ashamed in taking Allah's name, then should you feel ashamed of taking the name of Mahadev? When I said 'Allahu Akbar', then 5,000 people chanted 'Har Har Mahadev'. This is the reality of the video," Rajguru said.Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.



