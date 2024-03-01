Mahadev Betting App: Enforcement Directorate Seizes Cash and Freezes Over Rs 1200 Crore Assets

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is actively investigating a case involving Mahadev Online Book, an organization allegedly facilitating illegal betting through online platforms. Following extensive searches conducted across Kolkata, Gurugram, Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, and Raipur, the ED has seized cash amounting to Rs. 1.86 Crore, alongside valuables valued at Rs. 1.78 Crore. Additionally, they have frozen or identified proceeds of crime totaling Rs. 580.78 Crore. These operations have resulted in the discovery of significant incriminating evidence, including digital data and the identification of various assets. The total attachment and freezing of assets related to the case now amount to Rs. 1296.05 Crore.

ED is investigating a case against “Mahadev Online Book”, which is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new Users, create User IDs and laundering of money through a layered web of benami Bank accounts. ED has recently… — ED (@dir_ed) March 1, 2024

The Mahadev betting scandal refers to a sprawling network uncovered by an ED investigation, which facilitated illegal betting across a spectrum of games through Mahadev Online Book. This illicit gambling operation encompassed various activities including poker, card games, cricket, badminton, tennis, and even extended to allowing bets on Indian elections. The platform provided a range of card games such as "Teen Patti", poker, "Dragon Tiger", and virtual cricket matches, among others. Allegations against the platform include involvement in match-fixing, money laundering via cryptocurrency, and manipulating games to ensure profits for panel owners while inflicting heavy losses on players.

The masterminds behind the Mahadev betting app scam are identified as Sourabh Chandrakar, aged 28, and Ravi Uppal, aged 43. They are believed to be the central figures orchestrating the operations that have allegedly generated around Rs 6,000 crore through the illicit betting application. Originally hailing from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, both individuals have reportedly been residing in Dubai for nearly two years.

In October, the federal probe agency filed a charge sheet for money laundering against both promoters in front of a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court situated in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Subsequently, upon the request of the ED, Interpol issued a red notice. The charge sheet also listed the names of 14 other accused individuals, including the alleged ringleaders.