Mahakumbh 2025: Digital Kumbh Museum to become centre of attraction

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh ) [India], May 30 : The Uttar Pradesh government is making extensive preparations for 'Mahakumbh 2025.' The Tourism Department is engaged in the development of tourism sites, and the beautification of temples, along with providing public facilities, for the 'Mahakumbh 2025', said the state authorities.

In this sequence, the construction of the 'Digital Kumbh Museum' is also proposed by the Tourism Department. This digital Kumbh Museum, to be built at a cost of Rs 60 crores, will also serve as an attraction for the devotees coming here.

In addition to showcasing the culture of the country and the state, it will offer insights into the mythological and historical significance of the Kumbh Mela. The tourism department has recently presented this proposal to the chief secretary.

The state officials say that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's intention is to make the Mahakumbh 2025, to be held in Prayagraj, the most divine and grand event ever. As per his vision, all kinds of civic facilities should be accessible to devotees from all over the country and the world coming to Prayagraj, they added.

In a recent meeting, CM Yogi said that the Kumbh Mela in 2025 will be cherished for a very long time by the devotees and that when they leave, they will extol its virtues. The development work in this area is progressing in line with the goals of the Chief Minister.

According to the proposal, the Digital Kumbh Museum will provide people with a modern Kumbh experience as it will be equipped with facilities such as Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC), and audio-video rooms. It will also feature various galleries with spiritual themes, including the Spiritual and Kumbh Mela Interpretation Gallery, Samudra Manthan Gallery, and Akhada Gallery.

The museum will provide facilities like a food plaza and souvenir shop, allowing visitors to purchase literature and products related to the Kumbh Mela. Additionally, there will be facilities such as a Cultural Haat (Akshayavat), a museum, a gallery and theatre (Amrit Kalash), and a guest house.

According to the proposed outline of the Digital Kumbh Museum, the three rivers (Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati) will be displayed using three different colors, based on animated fractal geometry and static graphics will also be used.

Following that, the interactive map of Prayagraj will be presented on a large screen in the Interpretation Gallery, which can be explored through touch interactions. Here, along with the history of Prayagraj, information about the modern city will also be provided.

In the Samudra Manthan Gallery, the epic tale of 'Samudra Manthan' will be presented through floor projection. The Akhada Gallery will showcase the Akhada culture prevalent in the country. It will have an interactive wall related to Shankaracharya, describing his journey. In the Temporal City, there will be video walls, while in the 'Triveni Sangam' there will be a combination of floor, wall, and ceiling.

Regarding the preparations for MahaKumbh 2025, the Tourism Department has proposed various other development works, including the development and beautification of Bharadwaj Ashram, Dwadash Madhav Mandir, Nagvasuki Mandir, Dashashwamedh Mandir, Manakameshwar Mandir, Alopashankari Mandir, Padilla Mahadev Mandir, temples along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Path, Koteshwar Mahadev, and Kalyani Mandir.

Additionally, there are plans for the beautification and construction of Takshak Tirth, temples in the Karachna area, Akshayavat/Saraswati Koop/Patalpuri Mandir, Hanuman Mandir, a floating jetty, and a restaurant. Other works including facade lights at Rahi Ilawart Hotel, the renovation and beautification of 18 new rooms, including the maintenance and beautification of three entrance gates along the main routes for Triveni Darshan are also part of the proposal.

The estimated cost for all these proposals, including the Digital Kumbh Museum, exceeds Rs 170 crore. In addition, there is an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore for various civil works, and Rs 18 crore for facade lighting-related works.

