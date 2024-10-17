Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Government to Launch AI-Powered Surveillance System in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a cutting-edge surveillance system powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to ensure the safety of the millions of devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The government is working at a rapid pace to make the event a divine, grand, and modern experience. As the city undergoes extensive decoration in preparation for Mahakumbh, special measures are being put in place to enhance the safety of visitors. While the Uttar Pradesh police will maintain vigilance across the entire area, technology is also being employed to further strengthen security.

A key component of this effort is the installation of over 2,500 CCTV cameras throughout the city, many of which will be AI-powered. These AI-based cameras will be directly connected to a central control room, allowing for real-time monitoring and quick responses to any security concerns. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently reviewed the preparations for the Mahakumbh and instructed officials to complete all necessary work by December 15. Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand reported that the Chief Minister emphasized the need for robust security measures to ensure the smooth experience of devotees during the Mahakumbh.

This year, an estimated 25 crore people are expected to attend the Kumbh. To accommodate the large number of visitors, special attention is being given to parking and other logistical arrangements to prevent inconvenience for the devotees.