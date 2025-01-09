Mahakumbh: Adani Group collaborates with ISKCON, to offer ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ to devotees

New Delhi, Jan 9 Ahead of the inauguration of Mahakumbh 2025, the Adani Group has joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals to lakhs and crores of devotees and pilgrims arriving in Prayagraj for the Shahi Snan and Kumbh Mela.

The ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ will be offered to the devotees for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela, starting from January 13.

To mark the launch of the ‘Seva Hi Saadhna Hai’ initiative, the Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met Guru Prasad Swami, the Chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC) on Thursday.

Gautam Adani also took to his social media handle on X to announce the launch of ‘Mahaprasad Seva’.

“Kumbh is that sacred land of service where every hand automatically gets engaged in charity! It is my good fortune that in Maha Kumbh, in collaboration with @IskconInc, we are starting 'Mahaprasad Seva' for the devotees, in which free food will be provided to lakhs of people with the blessings of Maa Annapurna,” the billionaire said in a post on X.

He also said that his meeting with ISKCON Guru Prasad Swamiji, helped him deeply experience the power of dedication towards service.

“In the true sense, service is the highest form of patriotism. Service is sadhana, service is prayer and service is God,” he further stated.

For offering the ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ to devotees, the meals will be prepared in two kitchens, in and outside the fair ground area.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj is all decked up to host the Mahakumbh 2025, kicking off on January 13 and culminating on February 26.

A seven-layer security arrangement has been rolled out while an intensive checking campaign are underway to ensure smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025. Over 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have also been installed.

As the mela draws near, Prayagraj is filled the atmosphere of spiritual fervour and devotion. The state government is expecting more than 40- 45 crore devotees for the event, being held after 12 years. The holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, is believed to absolve oneself of sins and provide liberation (moksha).

Guru Prasad Swami Ji, one of the outstanding preachers of the International Krishna Consciousness Society, said: “The Adani Group has always been a shining example of corporate responsibility and social service. What makes Gautam Adani ji outstanding is his humility – he never waits to be called but moves forward to serve selflessly. We are extremely grateful for his contribution. His work inspires us to give back to society and unite in the service of humanity.”

The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered to 50 lakh devotees and the meals will be prepared in two kitchens in and outside the Mela area.

The Mahaprasad will be distributed at 40 places in the Mahakumbh area and 2,500 volunteers will be involved in this initiative.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor