Mahakumbh: Devotees take selfies with cutouts of PM Modi, CM Yogi; praise arrangements

Prayagraj, Feb 1 The fourth Snan Parv of the Mahakumbh has brought a massive crowd of devotees to the Sangam ghats. There is a frenzy among people to take selfies and photos with cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The cutouts are placed outside the media centre, where people gather in large numbers to capture pictures and take selfies.

Dr. Shailesh Thakkar, a devotee from Kutch, Gujarat, spoke to IANS and praised the arrangements, saying that this year's Kumbh is truly remarkable.

"The arrangements are excellent. We can see Digital India here. The Internet services and food arrangements are also great. The arrangements at the Maha Kumbh are incredible, and I thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for this."

Dr. Chandrakant Thakkar, also from Kutch, Gujarat, said: "The arrangements here are extraordinary. I visited the Kumbh in 2019 as well, and compared to that, the crowd is much larger, and the arrangements are much better. We had seen on TV that there were issues with traffic and huge crowds, but there are no problems here.

"We arrived by flight, and the facilities at the airport are also good. The digital planning is excellent. The selfie points are great, and people are enjoying taking selfies. This is a religious city, and everyone should come here. I thank PM Modi and CM Yogi for this."

Umesh, a resident of Nagpur, shared his experience after taking a selfie with the cutouts of PM Modi and CM Yogi.

"The sight of the Mahakumbh is beautiful. This has been made possible because of PM Modi and CM Yogi. The crowd is less right now, and I appeal to people to definitely visit the Mahakumbh."

Satyendra Gupta said: "The 2025 Mahakumbh is happening after 144 years. We are very fortunate to be part of it. The organisation of this Kumbh by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unprecedented. We have visited Kumbh before, but the arrangements we are witnessing under CM Yogi's rule are unlike any other. There is security at every corner, and all types of arrangements have been made."

