Mahalakshmi Scheme: Congress To Provide Financial Assistance of Rs 1 Lakh to Women of Poor Households, Says Sonia Gandhi

Amidst the ongoing fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, made a significant announcement on Monday. She revealed that the party is set to offer financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the women of poor households.

In a video message disseminated by the Congress on social media, Sonia Gandhi addressed the challenges confronted by women across the nation amidst what she described as a "severe crisis." She said the significance of the party's 'Mahalakshmi scheme' aimed at transforming the lives of women, indicating a strategic initiative to alleviate the hardships faced by them.

Watch:

नमस्ते मेरी प्यारी बहनों 🙏🏼



स्वतंत्रता की लड़ाई से लेकर आधुनिक भारत बनाने में महिलाओं का बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है।



हालांकि आज हमारी महिलाएं भयंकर महंगाई के बीच संकट का सामना कर रही हैं।



उनकी मेहनत और तपस्या के साथ न्याय करने के लिए कांग्रेस एक क्रांतिकारी कदम लेकर आई है।… pic.twitter.com/Wk7JGt8x7r — Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2024

"Hello, my dear sisters. Women have made a huge contribution, from the freedom struggle to the creation of modern India. However, today, our women are facing a crisis amid severe inflation. To do justice to their hard work and penance, Congress has come up with a revolutionary step. Under Congress's 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, we will give ₹ 1 lakh every year to a woman from a poor family," Sonia Gandhi said in a video message.

"Be it MNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education or Food Security, the Congress Party has empowered millions of Indians through our schemes. Mahalakshmi is the newest guarantee to take our work forward. In this difficult time, I want to assure you that the hand of Congress is with you and this hand will change your situation," she asserted.

Voting is currently in progress for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election in 96 constituencies spread across nine states and one Union Territory. As of 9 am, the total voter turnout has been recorded at 10.35 percent. Simultaneous polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha commenced alongside the Lok Sabha polls.