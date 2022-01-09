Maharaja Bir Bikram Agartala Airport conducts trial run of New Integrated Terminal Building

The trial run of the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated, was conducted on Sunday.

"The operations shall be shifted to the new building on January 15 (tentative)", said Agartala Airport Director Rajiv Kapoor.

