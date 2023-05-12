Maharashtra: 30-year-old man found dead in Thane's Upvan lake

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : A 30-year-old man was found dead in Thane's Upvan lake on Friday, police said.

Upon receiving the information the Thane police reached the spot with a fire brigade team and took the body in its possession.

The police said that after taking the body from the lake, it was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

"A case has been registered under Alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and all possible measures are being taken to identify the youth," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a 42-year-old man in the Worli area, said Mumbai police.

The deceased has been identified as Rajan Das alias Bengali and the three accused as Sachin Kavander, Sada Kavander and Bhavesh Salve, according to the police.

Providing further details about the incident, the police said that the deceased allegedly demanded sexual pleasure from the wife of accused Kavandar by offering Rs 500 which triggered the incident.

The police informed that after assaulting the deceased brutally, the accused fled from the spot.

