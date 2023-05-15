Maharashtra: 5 injured after slab of building falls on them in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Five people were injured after a slab of their building collapsed in the Naupada area of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

"A slab of a building collapsed in Naupada area of Thane on Monday. 5 people got injured in the incident, further details yet to be ascertained", one of the officials of Thane municipal corporation said.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier in August last year, one labourer died while another was injured after the slab of the 5th floor of the Komal Park building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane.

Following the incident, the building was vacated and sealed by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the officials said.

