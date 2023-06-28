Maharashtra: Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar demands two more stops for Vande Bharat Express

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to provide two more stops for Vande Bharat Express that included Sindhudurg and Raigad.

"I request Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to give Vande Bharat stops in Sindhudurg and one more stop in Raigadn," said Deepak Kesarkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the Vande Bharat train that connected Goa and Mumbai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the Goa (Margaon) to Mumbai 'Vande Bharat' Express at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

During the event, the Chief Minister said " This Vande Bharat connects tourist place Goa and economic capital Mumbai. The flight facilities now will be available on the Vande Bharat train.

"PM flagged off the Vande Bharat train today that will run from Madgaon to Mumbai & Mumbai to Madgaon)," said the Chief Minister.

Further, Eknath Shinde said "There are 5 Vande Bharat trains in Maharashtra. The Central government connected the Vande Bharat train route with our state and it's a privilege for us."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor