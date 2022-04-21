Maharashtra CET Exam in August, check details

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 is going to be held at August. State Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant announced this news today. The MHT CET 2022 Exam will be held after NEET 2022 and JEE 2022 Exams.

The minister tweeted “Due to JEE and NEET exams, CET exam will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon."

JEE आणि NEET परीक्षांच्या मुळे CET परीक्षा ऑगस्ट पहिल्या आठवड्यात होईल.. तारखा लवकरच जाहीर करू. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) April 21, 2022

Earlier, The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has announced to reschedule the JEE Advanced examination for this year. Earlier the date was going to be held on July 3, 2022, and now it will be conducted on August 28, 2022. For details visit the official website, i.e., jeeadv.ac.in.

The examination will have two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper, I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper-II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. According to the reports, the registration process will begin on August 7, 2022. Admit cards will be available from August 23 to August 28.