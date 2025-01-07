Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis releases action plan for officers to facilitate ease of living for citizens

Mumbai, Jan 7 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the administration to follow a seven-point action plan to facilitate ease of living for citizens.

During his virtual interaction with the Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, the Chief Minister instructed them on doing top-priority work in the next 100 days. Their actions will be reviewed on April 15.

According to the seven-point action plan, the officers will have to update the websites of the departments, work on ease of living concept, conduct cleanliness drives in government offices, resolve citizen complaints and pending cases, take care so that entrepreneurs are not disturbed, visit important government projects and schemes and provide convenience to citizens visiting government offices.

CM Fadnavis asked the officers to equip their office websites, make all the information that will be requested under the Right to Information Act available on the websites in advance and make the websites cyber-secure. They have been told to clean government offices, remove unnecessary documents, deregister damaged and unused vehicles.

Further, the officers have been asked to ensure that drinking water and toilets are clean for citizens visiting government offices. They should appear clean when officials make surprise visits.

He suggested that at least two reforms and innovative initiatives should be implemented in their offices to make the daily life of citizens easier.

"Try to reduce the number of pending works to zero. Mention on the information board when the officers will be available to the citizens,” he said.

Fadnavis directed that the issues and problems of the citizens that can be solved at the local level should be solved at the taluka and district levels. But since this is not happening, the Mantralaya situated in south Mumbai is crowded. For this, he also said that activities like Lokshahi Din should be implemented effectively.

“Entrepreneurs come to various places in the state for investments. Take care that they do not face any trouble from anyone. This is not only the job of the Industries Department but also the job of the regional officers. For Ease of Working, the Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors should interact with the officers of the concerned departments and entrepreneurs,” said Fadnavis.

He asked the officers to pay visits to various important government programmes and schemes at the districts, tehsil and village levels. Periodical visits should be made to schools, anganwadis and health centers. The Chief Minister ordered that the concerned district guardian secretaries should keep a close eye on whether the instructions are being implemented in their respective districts.

