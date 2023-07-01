Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Kurla

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : A major fire broke out at a godown in the Kurla area of Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

Dowsing operations were underway at the time of filing this report.

According to the Mumbai Fire Services department, the cause of the fire hasn't been ascertained as yet.

However, it added that there were no reports of any death or casualties in the incident as yet.

Six fire tenders are present at the spot, said officials, adding that the firefighting operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

