Maharashtra Governor greets people on occasion of Holi

The Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi and Dhulivandan.

Taking to Twitter Governor tweeted, "Heartiest greetings to all on the joyous occasion of Holi and Rangotsav. May the festival of colours fill the life of all with love and affection and may it strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among all."

"While wishing the people a happy Holi, I appeal to all to remain vigilant about protecting the environment," Governor Bais said.

Earlier on February 18, Bais took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde.

This year the colourful and joyous festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8. With Holi around the corner, the market is flooded with colours, sprayers and other decoratives, with PM Modi's 'Atmanibhar Bharat' touch.

As customers go shopping this Holi, they are increasingly rejecting Chinese products and preferring local Made in India products.

In the past, Chinese products largely were the only options for consumers, which have drastically changed for the better with several local makers making inroads in this segment.

( With inputs from ANI )

