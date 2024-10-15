Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announcement Live Streaming: Watch EC Press Conference on Poll Schedule and Results Date

The Election Commission of India will announce assembly election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand today, October 15. According to the EC, the press conference to announce the polls will begin at 3.30 on Tuesday. During the EC's press briefing, the election body is expected to give details on nomination filing, polling days, and result declaration date.

The poll body may also announce bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 47 assembly seats which are lying vacant due to various reasons. Watch the live streaming Election Commission Press Conference to check the polling schedules and results dates through YouTube live telecast.

Election Commission of India Press Conference Live Streaming

Key states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra, whose legislative assemblies conclude their terms on January 5, 2025 and November 26. In year 2019 elections in Jharkhand conducted polling in five phases, whereas Maharashtra had just one phase.

The upcoming polls in the state will feature a two-way contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which comprises Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party—Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which comprises BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Jharkhand is expected to hold assembly polls for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024. As of September 20, 2.59 crore electors and about 1.28 crore women voters were registered in the state.