Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse-Patil suffers fracture, hospitalised

Mumbai, March 28 Maharashtra Cooperation Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil has been hospitalised as he suffered a fracture after a fall at his Pune residence late on Wednesday night.

Walse-Patil, who is the NCP’s Manifesto Committee Chairman, had held a marathon meeting on Wednesday before leaving for Pune.

He is expected to be out of action for a few days.

"Last night, I suffered a fracture due to a fall at the residence and further treatment is underway as per the doctor's advice. Doctors have advised complete rest for some time. Will recover soon and be active in social work with you," Walse-Patil said in a post on X on Thursday.

The NCP is worried over Walse-Patil’s injury as his presence is quite important amid campaigning for party Shirur Lok Sabha seat nominee Shivajirao Adhalrao. The campaign was launched two days ago in the presence of party chief Ajit Pawar.

Walse-Patil’s Ambegaon assembly constituency is a part of the Shirur seat where Adhalrao, who left the Shiv Sena and joined the NCP, is pitted against sitting MP Amol Kolhe, who has been renominated by NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor