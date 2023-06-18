Maharashtra: NSDC showcases its significant role in promoting, developing foundational skills

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), strategic implementation and knowledge partner for Skill India Mission and a key exhibitor at the G20 4th Education Working Group (EdWG) Meeting, showcases the significant role it's playing in promoting and developing foundational skills.

A multimedia exhibition is being organized from June 17 to June 22 on foundational literacy and numeracy as part of the EdWG meeting to be held in Pune on the theme Foundational Skills in the Context of Blended Learning.

Foundational Skills refer to the core competencies and abilities that are essential for an individual to thrive in a rapidly changing professional landscape. These skills are considered fundamental and provide a strong basis that act as a bedrock on which advanced competencies are built serving as a launchpad for success in diverse fields.

As technological advancements are reshaping the world of work, foundational skills become even more crucial to navigate the changing dynamics of work. By 'learning how to learn', students can adapt to evolving technologies and working conditions.

Expressing his thoughts on the importance of foundational literacy, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD, NSDC International said, "Foundational literacy and numeracy form the bedrock of every skill. It provides the robust base upon which we build a skyscraper of skills."

"Recognizing the importance of FLN in today's rapidly evolving workplace, we at NSDC have incorporated it into the core of our skilling initiatives. This blend of foundational and future skills empowers India's workforce to navigate and thrive in the global market with confidence and versatility," he added.

He further said that NSDC as an organization is working towards bridging the skill gap between the industry requirements and skills of the workforce. It has played a significant role in promoting and developing foundational skills in India's potential workforce. NSDC's primary focus is on skill development across various sectors.

"Vocational education should be viewed as a key element to complement foundational training. By weaving the foundational skills into the fabric of skill development programs, NSDC not only enhances the learning experience but also unlocks a world of opportunities for India's youth. This integration empowers individuals to effectively communicate, comprehend complex information, and solve real-world problems, thereby fostering a resilient and adaptable workforce ready to meet the ever-changing demands of the world of work," he further stated.

In today's world of globalization, blended learning has gained prominence as an effective educational model. Jobs and the labour market are changing fast, and we need to keep track of the trends and need to adopt different approaches for skill anticipation.

Blended learning provides various approaches through which foundational skills can be imparted effectively. It provides, personalized learning pathways to cater to individual learner's needs, differentiated instructions enabling teachers to provide varied levels of support to students, self-paced learning allowing students to take ownership of their educational journey and continuous progress monitoring providing real-time data about students which helps the educators to apply data-driven approaches to intervene promptly.

