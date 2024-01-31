Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi to Be Honored with Shiv Sanman Award on February 19 in Satara

The 'Shiv Sanman Award' will be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19 in Maharashtra's Satara on behalf of the Royal Family of Lord Shiva. The award distribution ceremony will be held at the Sainik School ground in Satara.

Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, Collector Jitendra Dudi, Superintendent of Police Sameer Sheikh, and Administrator and Chief Executive of Satara Municipality Abhijit Bapat conducted an inspection and review of the program's preparations and security arrangements.

Appropriate instructions were issued to the concerned authorities to ensure the smooth execution of the event. Sunil Katkar, former Vice President Manoj Shinde, Kaka Dhumal, Pankaj Chavan, and Vineet Patil, among others, will be present during the occasion.

The Shiv Sanman Award holds significance as it marks the recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions and accomplishments, symbolising reverence for the esteemed figure of Lord Shiva. The event is expected to be a momentous occasion, highlighting the cultural and spiritual ethos of Maharashtra.