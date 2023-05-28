Maharashtra: Police recover unidentified body of woman in Thane's Mumbra, probe on

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : A body of an unidentified woman was found, wrapped in a cloth, tied with cello tape, and thrown at Retibunder in Thane district's Mumbra on Saturday, police said.

The identity of a girl is yet to be identified, police said.

According to the police, the age of the woman is said to be between 20 to 25.

Mumbra police have registered the case under the relevant sections.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor