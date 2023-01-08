Maharashtra: Police sub-inspector killed after falling from moving train in Thane
By ANI | Published: January 8, 2023 04:00 AM 2023-01-08T04:00:39+5:30 2023-01-08T09:35:02+5:30
A police sub-inspector died after falling from a moving train near Kalwa station in Thane. The incident happened on ...
A police sub-inspector died after falling from a moving train near Kalwa station in Thane.
The incident happened on Saturday, officials said.
According to Thane GRP, the incident occurred when the police officer tried to get down from a running train at the Kalwa Railway Station.
The sub-inspector was identified as Manoj Bhosle and he was posted at the Powai Police Station, they said while adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
The Thane Railway Police registered a case of accidental death and is conducting a probe into the incident.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app