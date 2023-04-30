Maharashtra: Pune Police seizes drugs worth Rs 1.21 cr, two held

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune Police arrested two drug peddlers from Kharadi and seized banned narcotics substances worth Rs 1.21 crores, informed police officials on Saturday.

The process to register a case at Chandan Nagar police station is underway.

"1 kg 108 gm MD worth Rs 1.21 crore was found in the possession of the duo who came from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and alighted at the Kharadi bus stop with the contraband," said DCP Crime Branch Pune City Police, Amol Zende.

Further probe is underway and details are awaited.

Earlier on April 22, the Anti-Narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai police arrested two drug peddlers from the Dharavi and Chembur area, recovering MDMA drugs worth Rs 37 lakh, said the Mumbai police.

"Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested two drug peddlers from Dharavi and Chembur area and recovered MDMA drugs worth approximately Rs 37 lakhs from them. A case has been registered under NDPS Act. The accused were produced in the court and the court sent them to police custody till April 25," said Mumbai Police in a statement.

ANC of Mumbai Police made a major crackdown on a drug racket when it on March 21 arrested three drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 10 crore. The operation was carried out by the Worli unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell in the Bandra area of Mumbai. During the operation, the ANC officials found three people suspicious near BKC Fire Brigade, Bandra.

When they were searched, the ANC officials recovered around 5 kg of MD drug the value of which in the international market is over Rs 10.03 crore. Arrested three were charged with NDPS Act.

Earlier on March 18, Mumbai Crime Branch Unit arrested five drug peddlers from the Santacruz area and seized drugs worth Rs 49 lakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor