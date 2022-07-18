Maharashtra roadways bus falls into MP river: 13 dead, search ops underway for missing

A total of 13 bodies have been recovered after a Maharashtra Roadways bus travelling from Indore to Pune fell of a bridge and plunged into the Narmada river in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"Till now, 13 bodies have been recovered. A rescue operation is underway. I have spoken with Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM. We are making every possible arrangement. Directions have been given for a probe," Chouhan told ANI.

He further said that directions have been given for minister in charge Kamal Patel to rush to the site of the mishap and oversee rescue operation.

Madhya Pradesh government will provide a relief amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the bus accident, the chief minister's office said.

Chief minister Chouhan said that he had spoken to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also assured that arrangements are being made to send the bodies of those who died in the mishap back to Maharashtra.

Indore Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, said that efforts to identify victims were underway.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which was headed to Pune from Indore, skidded and fell into the river after breaking the railing off the Sanjay Setu bridge in Khalghat area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on the Agra-Mumbai Highway.

The bus that departed from Indore and headed to Pune, was carrying over 50 passengers, according to officials.

Minister Kamal Patel said that 11 out of 13 bodies were recovered from the bus itself, while two bodies were recovered from outside, as the bus struck the railing while making an attempt to overtake.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the spot and rescue efforts have begun. A total of 15 passengers have been rescued so far, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra told ANI.

Indore Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said that efforts to identify the victims were underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief at the tragedy and condoled the deaths.

"The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister's Office announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to next of the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured.

Meanwhile Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and said that he in constant touch with the Dhar collector, the state transport administration and said that search and rescue operation was being carried out.

He expressed condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers. Meanwhile, the MSRTC has set up a helpline 022-23023940 to get information about passengers on the bus.

