Maharashtra set to lead India's maritime sector with Rs 55,969 crore investment boost: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 27 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed confidence that Maharashtra will lead the country's maritime trade and industry sector in the coming days. He said that this will be possible through the signing of 15 MoUs with an investment of Rs 55,969 crore.

These MoUs were inked in the presence of the Chief Minister at the India Maritime Week 2025 on Monday.

Stating that MoUs have been signed with many companies for the development of the marine ecosystem, CM Fadnavis said this will help Maharashtra take the lead in the field of maritime trade and development. He said the facilities in the fields of port, transport, industry and business will become world-class. He further stated that the MoUs will see significant investment in port development, shipbuilding, maritime research and technical training in Maharashtra.

“Two important projects, Dighi Port and Vadhavan Port, will enhance the state’s maritime trade capacity. Collaboration with IIT Bombay will boost research and skill development. Through this, the state will accelerate the movement towards the goal of thousands of employment opportunities and attraction of new industries,” he added.

“Water transport is important for Mumbai. After the start of Ro-Ro service, there is a good response from the citizens. Now a water taxi service is going to be started between Gateway of India and Navi Mumbai Airport, which will save a lot of travel time. Also, a fleet of electric vessels (EV Vessel) is being brought in which will make water transport clean and environment-friendly,” said the Chief Minister. He said the water sports centres, shipbuilding industry and blue economy projects are being developed in the state.

“Vadhavan Port is being built due to which Maharashtra will lead the maritime sector of the country. It will be connected to important cities of the state through roads. Therefore, the benefit of Vadhavan Port will be for the development of the entire state,” he noted.

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said that this is a proud moment for Maharashtra. “Due to the vision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, huge development opportunities have been created in the maritime sector. Maharashtra is becoming a leader in the field of shipbuilding policy, passenger shipping and maritime tourism. Soon Maharashtra will become the centre of the country’s maritime development. These MoUs will give new strength to the maritime sector of Maharashtra at the global level,” he added.

Minister Rane also said that a new chapter of investment has begun in the field of port development, shipbuilding, ship repair and maritime transport.

Among the key MoUs, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has signed an agreement for the development of Dighi Port and associated infrastructure, involving an investment of Rs 42,500 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor