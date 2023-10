Maharashtra: Several feared dead as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Several feared dead after a bus burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana.

The bus was coming from Yavatmal to Pune.

As per information, the incident happened around 2 am on Saturday.

