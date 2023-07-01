Maharashtra: Three injured after portion of first-floor wall collapses in Dharavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Three persons were injured in a wall collapse incident in Dharavi area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, said BMC officials on Saturday.

"Three people have been injured in a wall collapse incident after some part of the front side wall collapsed of 1st floor near Manohar collage, in the Dharavi Area of Mumbai. The injured are admitted to Sion Hospital and the condition is stable", the BMC officials said.

"Some part of the frontside wall collapsed of the first floor of a G+1 Structure. All three injured are treated on an OPD basis.

The injured have been identified as Hussain Sayyad Javed, 73 years, Angat Patel, 29 years and Shiv Sonappa aged 39 years.

According to the officials, the incident happened at about 7.28 PM in Shatabdi Nagar on Dharavi Depot Road near Manohar College in Dharavi.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier on June 26, the bodies of two persons, including a 94-year-old woman, were recovered a day after a portion of a three-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar (East) area, officials said.

The incident took place in Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Colony, and the deceased were identified as Naresh Palande (56) and Alka Mahadev Palande (94).

Their bodies were recovered after a search and rescue operation that began after the collapse incident that took place on Sunday morning, and was sent to Rajawadi Hospital."The missing two people were recovered and sent to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared them dead," Dr. Prasad Gade, CMO, of Rajawadi Hospital said.

Officials said that the search and rescue operation has been completed. The bodies of the two missing people have been recovered, said an official.

Many people were buried under the debris of the building in the collapse incident that took place after heavy rainfall on June 25 at around 09.33 am.

However, soon after the incident, the rescue teams started evacuating people. Four people were evacuated on Sunday. At the same time, a search operation was on for two others who were still trapped.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, NDRF, Police, Ward Staff, 108 Ambulance, and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) were mobilized for the rescue operation.

