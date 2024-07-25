Maharashtra to set up onion storage banks to prevent wastage

Mumbai, July 25 The Maharashtra government will soon set up onion storage banks and use nuclear technology for irradiation to extend the freshness and shelf life of the crop. These banks will be set up in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Solapur in a bid to prevent the wastage of onions.

During a meeting on Thursday to review the 'Onion Mahabank' project, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said onion being a perishable crop can be stored by radiation through nuclear energy.

"The farmers will get huge benefits through these banks. The concept of Onion Mahabank is becoming a reality," Shinde said.

He also directed that land parcels under the possession of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Maharashtra Marketing Federation, and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation should be used for setting up the onion banks.

Shinde asked the administration to step up the establishment of onion banks at around 10 places along the Samriddhi Highway, reiterating that with the storage of onions, the farmers will benefit largely.

"Once the onion gets a good price, the farmers can sell them," he said.

Shinde also said that the project should be implemented through the farmer producing companies, and cooperatives so that work can be done keeping the interest of the farmers in mind.

He also directed to develop a value chain around the onion banks.

