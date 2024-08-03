Maharashtra: VBA to mark Aug 7 as 'Mandal Commission Victory Day'

Mumbai, Aug 3 The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will celebrate August 7 as 'Mandal Victory Day', 34 years after the Mandal Commission report was put into effect by the then coalition government at the Centre in 1990.

The announcement was made on Saturday by VBA President Prakash Ambedkar during his ongoing 'Save Reservations Yatra' rally in Nanded to create awareness and saving reservations for the deprived sections of society, said Vice-President and chief spokesperson Siddharth Mokle.

"August 7 will be the 34th anniversary of the second Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission (SEBC) report which was submitted to the Central government in 1980, and VBA will mark it first time as 'Mandal Vijay Divas' at an event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," Mokle told IANS.

The report, with far-reaching socio-political implications, was prepared by the former Bihar Chief Minister Bindheshwari Prasad Mandal (1918-1982).

Famed as the Mandal Commission Report, it languished in the cold storage for a decade, till the former Prime Minister V.P. Singh suddenly brought it out and implemented it on August 7, 1990 - leading to social and political upheavals soon afterwards.

The development assumes significance against the backdrop of the demands from various quarters since over a year to conduct a nationwide Caste Census, besides the ongoing fracas between the OBCs and Marathas in the state which will face the Assembly elections in October.

On the occasion, Ambedkar has invited leaders of all political parties including Sharad Pawar and Amol R. Kolhe (both NCP-SP), Balasaheb Thorat (Congress), plus ruling allies Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde (NCP), Pankaja Munde (BJP), and other bigwigs.

Besides, the VBA's various committees shall invite over 500 other OBC groups from all over the state and districts to attend the event on August 7 (Wednesday) and present their stand on the OBC reservation in the state.

