Maharastra Class 12 paper leak case: Police registers case against 4 including 3 students

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has registered a case against four including three students in the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Mathematics paper leak case, informed the police on Sunday.

A part of the question paper was recovered from the mobile phone of a student at Dr. Antonio D'Silva High School & Jr College in Dadar, police said.

On Saturday, Class 12 Mathematics question paper was leaked half an hour before the exam.

The accused student arrested in the case by a special team from the crime branch will be brought to Mumbai for further inquiry.

More details are awaited on the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

