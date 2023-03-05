Maharastra Class 12 paper leak case: Police registers case against 4 including 3 students

By ANI | Published: March 5, 2023 02:05 PM 2023-03-05T14:05:07+5:30 2023-03-05T19:40:02+5:30

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has registered a case against four including three students in the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Mathematics paper leak case, informed the police on Sunday.

A part of the question paper was recovered from the mobile phone of a student at Dr. Antonio D'Silva High School & Jr College in Dadar, police said.

On Saturday, Class 12 Mathematics question paper was leaked half an hour before the exam.

The accused student arrested in the case by a special team from the crime branch will be brought to Mumbai for further inquiry.

More details are awaited on the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

