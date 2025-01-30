Mahatma Gandhi's disciplined, ideal life will always inspire us: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Jan 30 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is on a four-day visit to Japan, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary in Kobe on Thursday, saying that his disciplined and ideal life will always inspire people.

The Chief Minister remembered the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, after offering floral tribute at his statue installed at India Club in Kobe.

"I pay my humble tribute on the death anniversary of the most revered Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who showed the world the path to freedom from slavery and oppression by assimilating truth and non-violence. Bapu's message of cleanliness has initiated a big change in the country. Your disciplined and ideal life, and welfare thoughts will always inspire us to serve the nation and society," the CM said in a post on X (in Hindi).

"Mahatma Gandhi's entire life was a symbol of non-violence, freedom and humanity. His struggle, determination and great personality from Africa to India are an inspiration for all of us," the Chief Minister said in a video message.

Notably, on the third day of his Japan visit on Thursday, Chief Minister Yadav will hold a series of meetings with industrialists in Kobe and Osaka.

During the meetings, the Chief Minister will discuss investment and partnership opportunities in the healthcare, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

In the evening, CM Yadav will engage with industrialists in Osaka during an interactive roadshow focused on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

He will highlight the state’s business-friendly policies, infrastructure development, and available resources for industries.

The CM will also extend an invitation to Japanese industrialists to attend the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal on February 24-25. "I have come to Japan to increase investment opportunities for the youth of Madhya Pradesh and to promote industrial investment in the state. I am satisfied that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the attitude and respect of all countries, including Japan, towards India is increasing," CM Yadav said in a statement.

Chief Minister Yadav addressed the Indian Diaspora in Japan on Wednesday and said that Indians, rooted in strong family traditions, exhibit a deep sense of loyalty wherever they work. This adaptability allows them to seamlessly integrate into any environment, much like sugar dissolving in milk.

Addressing the ‘Friends of MP' gathering in Japan, CM Yadav highlighted the immense development potential in Madhya Pradesh across sectors such as tourism, automobile, tyre manufacturing, and readymade garments.

Indian Ambassador to Japan, C.V. George, along with Additional Chief Secretary, Chief Minister's Office Rajesh Rajoura and Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghavendra Kumar Singh, were also present on the occasion.

