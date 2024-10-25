Mahayuti partners plan to ride on PM’s popularity, organise 10 rallies from Nov 7 on

Mumbai, Oct 25 The Mahayuti partners BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP plan to ride on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity by organising 10 rallies in Maharashtra during the Assembly election.

A BJP insider said that efforts are on to organise ten rallies by the PM between November 7 and 14 before he leaves for a trip abroad.

He further stated that at least two rallies each will be organised in Konkan, Pune division, Khandesh (North Maharashtra), Marathwada and Vidarbha.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which has already swung into action along with its various arms, is coordinating with the Mahayuti partners for the success of the PM’s rallies.

Campaigning for the 288 Assembly seats ends on November 18.

At the customary concluding rally, the Prime Minister may not be available due to his prior engagements. It is not just that there is demand for BJP nominees but the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are also desperately trying for rallies in their respective constituencies to be addressed by the Prime Minister.

During the General Elections, the PM had addressed around 19 rallies across Maharashtra despite the summer heat. He had even carried out a mega roadshow in Mumbai.

“The BJP has already sent its request to the Prime Minister’s Office and the party is continuously following it up with his office. The Prime Minister’s Office will take a final decision on his schedule. PM Modi is not just popular but he is respected and honoured across sections.

“The PM's rallies will also send a strong message that with the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will be ideal to further strengthen the development process. The double engine government will be necessary for Maharashtra to become a $1 trillion economy,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Another functionary said that the Prime Minister during his recent Maharashtra visits has already expressed the Centre’s resolve for Maharashtra to become the leading tourist destination and Mumbai to be the global Fintech hub.

During the ten year BJP-led government, Maharashtra has received Central aid in agriculture, water resources, education, health, skill development and it would further increase with the Mahayuti government coming back to power.

After PM Modi took over for the third time, the government cleared the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan port in the state.

He further added that the PM has been credited with giving Classical Status to Marathi language and this will be encashed during the poll campaign.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder and former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is expected to campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) in Maharashtra.

The AAP has already declared its decision not to contest the state Assembly elections.

