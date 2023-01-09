Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival to be held next month

New Delhi, Jan 9 The Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival (MSLF) is back with its 14th edition and is set to run from February 3 to 7.

The festival celebrates Lucknow and the erstwhile Awadh region, and its different historical and cultural aspects.

Held at the historical monuments Safed Baradari and the Salempur House, the theme of the festival this year is 'Raqs-o-Mausiqi', through which the festival will explore the musical and dance traditions of Awadh.

"We at Sanatkada put a lot of effort and love into the festival and can assure the audience will surely have a great time here and will return taking back memories of a lifetime. The festival has something for everybody," said Madhavi Kuckreja, founder of MSLF.

Artists and performers this year include Avahan-The Band, Kathak performance by Shinjini Kulkarni, A lecture on 'Music Archiving' by noted archivist Irfan Zuberi and tabla performance by Pt. Anindo Chatterjee. Muzaffar Ali and Atul Tiwari will be in conversation on 'Influence of Awadhi Awadhi-Lucknowi influence on Indian Cinema-films, music and songs'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor