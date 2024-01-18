Mahua Moitra Challenges Eviction Order, Moves Delhi High Court for Government Bungalow Stay

Former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, who was expelled, has moved to the Delhi High Court to contest a notice from the Directorate of Estates instructing her to vacate the government bungalow allocated to her. The allotment was revoked after her expulsion from the Lok Sabha. Moitra's plea against the eviction notice is scheduled to be heard by Justice Girish Kathpalia shortly.

On Tuesday, a notice instructing the Trinamool Congress leader to promptly vacate the bungalow was issued. Moitra, who faced expulsion from the Lok Sabha on December 8 of the previous year, had previously been directed to vacate the residence by January 7 subsequent to the cancellation of the allotment.

She was held guilty of "unethical conduct" and expelled from the House for allegedly accepting gifts and other favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking questions targeting his business rival Gautam Adani.