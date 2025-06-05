Mahua Moitra Marriage: Trinamool MP Ties the Knot with Former BJD MP Pinaki Mishra in Germany

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly tied the knot with senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and four-time MP from Puri, Pinaki Misra. The wedding took place on May 3. No official statement has been released by either of the MPs or their respective parties, and the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news publicly. Mahua Moitra, known for her fiery speeches and fierce opposition in Parliament, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal.



TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany.

Pinaki Misra, is no stranger to politics either. Born in 1959, Misra began his parliamentary journey in 1996, defeating then-Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy. A Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India, Misra has had an illustrious political and legal career spanning nearly three decades.Currently a Member of Parliament from Puri representing the BJD, Misra also serves as a member of several high-profile committees, including the Standing Committee on Finance and the Business Advisory Committee. He is known for his nuanced legal insights and calm, persuasive style of debate in the Lok Sabha — a stark contrast to Moitra’s high-octane political persona.This is Mahua Moitra’s second marriage. She was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, and later was in a highly publicized relationship with lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai. The relationship ended bitterly, culminating in accusations and legal exchanges.

